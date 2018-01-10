AMERICAN IDOL: Candice Glover performs on AMERICAN IDOL Wednesday, May 15, (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Ray Mickshaw / FOX. © Copyright 2013 FOX BROADCASTING.
American Idol will no longer show “bad” audition in the reboot. The reboot will only showcase real talent. Will this stop you from watching the auditions?
