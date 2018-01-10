(170518) -- CHICAGO, May 18, 2017 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on May 17, 2017 shows a bronze lion at the entrance of the Chicago Art Institute in Chicago, the United States. Founded in 1879, the Chicago Art Institute is one of the oldest and largest art museums in the United States. It houses more than 300,000 artworks in 10 curatorial departments. (Xinhua/Wang Ping) (hy) (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

If you’ve ever wanted to be a tourist in Chicago for a day, you can do so without any impact on your wallet.

Chicago’s renowned museums will be offering free admission days for Illinois residents in 2018. Several museums have free year-round admission regardless of where you’re from.

Curbed Chicago put together a list of free admission days in 2018 for Chicago museums. As a tip, these immensely popular days see busy crowds. Make sure to arrive early so you have plenty of time to see everything you want to see.

Take a look at a few highlighted dates and locations below.

Adler Planetarium

January 3, 4, 7-12, and 15-19

February 2, 5-9, and 19-22

June 21

August 27-31

September 9-16

October 8, 21, 24, 25

November 11, 12, 14, 15

December 1, 3-7, and 10

The Art Institute

Free admission for Illinois residents every Thursday from 5 PM – 8 PM.

Field Museum

January 3, 4, 15, 27, and 28

February 1-28

June 20-22

Museum of Contemporary Art

Free admission for Illinois residents every Tuesday.

Museum of Science and Industry

January 8–11, 15–18, 22–25, and 29–31

February 1, 5–8, 12–15, 20–22, and 26–27

March 14

June 4–7 and 11–12

September 4–6, 10–13, 17–20and 24–27

November 12