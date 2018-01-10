By Tyler

This video is from a Wal-Mart in Alvin, Texas.  We already know weird things happen in small town Wal-Marts’ (shoutout to peopleofwalmart.com) but, this is just insane.

Who just continues to casually shop for ground beef when bats are whipping through the aisle?  Eff all that madness.  Good on them for being calm, but I’m going to Taco Bell for dinner if I see that.

 

