Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane. (Getty Images)

Patrick Kane has been named to the 2018 NHL All-Star Game. It’s his 7th all-star selection and he is the only Hawk selected this year. Corey Crawford was another potential all-star, but injuries have sidelined him. Connor Hellebuyck from Winnipeg got the call instead.

The NHL All-Star Game will be January 28th in Tampa.