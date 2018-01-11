By Nikki
Filed Under: JLo Is Coming Back To Will And Grace, shades of blue
Photo: Birdie Thompson / Sipa / USA Today

Karen Walker and Jennifer Lopez go way back.

You remember that time JLo was on Will and Grace?

Watch the clips below and tune into the new season of Will and Grace to witness the return of JLo!

She’ll actually be playing two separate roles; one as herself and one as her character on her police drama, Shades of BlueDetective Harlee Santos.

 

