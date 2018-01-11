Photo: Birdie Thompson / Sipa / USA Today
Karen Walker and Jennifer Lopez go way back.
You remember that time JLo was on Will and Grace?
Watch the clips below and tune into the new season of Will and Grace to witness the return of JLo!
She’ll actually be playing two separate roles; one as herself and one as her character on her police drama, Shades of Blue, Detective Harlee Santos.
