HOLLYWOOD- NOVEMBER 30: Camila Cabello appears at the Billboard Women in Music 2017 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 30, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)

With just 1-day to go until the release of her first solo album, Camila is making the rounds! Check out her performance of “Never Be The Same” from Jimmy Fallon last night…

Sooooo good right?

I can’t wait for tomorrow!