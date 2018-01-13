01 May 2017 - New York, New York - Austin Mahone. 2017 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Photo Credit: Christopher Smith/AdMedia *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

It’s Milan’s Mens’ Fashion Week right now in Milan, Italy!

And if you’re a fashionista and thought you saw some familiar faces on the runway – you were right!

Austin Mahone and Ross Lynch of R5 walked in Dolce & Gabbana’s Unexpected Show!

Take a look at some of their looks:

It was the first time hitting the runway for both – and I think they killed it!