HOLLYWOOD- NOVEMBER 30: Camila Cabello appears at the Billboard Women in Music 2017 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 30, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)

Isn’t it crazy to think a year ago Camila Cabello had just left Fifth Harmony…and yesterday she JUST released her first solo album (named “Camila“) !

Well she’s been crazy busy the last few days leading up to it…

Check out her Friday performance on GMA:

“Never Be The Same”

“Havana”

And did you see her on TRL the day before?

And that same day she also made an appearance on the Tonight Show (see the performance her: Camila on Fallon Tonight ) and talked about almost kissing Nick Jonas on NYE?! WHAT? Watch here:

No kiss from Nick (but he did like her insta post with that same video!) but blown kisses from Mariah? BEST YEAR EVER!!!

Such an awesome week for #Camilizers and Camila! Wishing you continued success chica!