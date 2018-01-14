Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today Network

Ed Sheeran WON 2017 with ‘Shape Of You’ being the biggest song of the year. Will it be a repeat with his song ‘Perfect’? So far so good…#1 every week in 2018…game ON!

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Let You Down- NF

19. There’s Nothing holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

18. Never Be The Same – Camila Cabello

17. No Promises – Cheat Codes, Demi Lovato

16. Finesse – Bruno Mars, Cardi B.

15. Lights Down Low – Max, Gnash

14. Good Ole Days – Macklemore, Kesha

13. Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line

12. Him And I – G-Eazy, Halsey

11. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5, SZA

10, Filthy – Justin Timberlake

9. Let Me Go – Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso

8. End Game – Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran Future

7. Wolves – Selena Gomez, Marshmello

6. Rockstar – Post Malone

5. Havana – Camila Cabello

4. New Rules – Dua Lipa

3. How Long – Charlie Puth

2. Bad At Love – Halsey