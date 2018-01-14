Ed Sheeran WON 2017 with ‘Shape Of You’ being the biggest song of the year. Will it be a repeat with his song ‘Perfect’? So far so good…#1 every week in 2018…game ON!
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. Let You Down- NF
19. There’s Nothing holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes
18. Never Be The Same – Camila Cabello
17. No Promises – Cheat Codes, Demi Lovato
16. Finesse – Bruno Mars, Cardi B.
15. Lights Down Low – Max, Gnash
14. Good Ole Days – Macklemore, Kesha
13. Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line
12. Him And I – G-Eazy, Halsey
11. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5, SZA
10, Filthy – Justin Timberlake
9. Let Me Go – Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso
8. End Game – Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran Future
7. Wolves – Selena Gomez, Marshmello
6. Rockstar – Post Malone
5. Havana – Camila Cabello
4. New Rules – Dua Lipa
3. How Long – Charlie Puth
2. Bad At Love – Halsey
- Perfect – Ed Sheeran