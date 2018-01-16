9/1/2017 - File photo dated 25/02/13 of a waiter with glasses of Champagne. Restaurants and hotels across the UK are putting up more staff vacancy signs amid concerns that Brexit and high employment rates are limiting the availability of workers. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
Snowball celebrates its 30th anniversary on Saturday Jan. 27th at The Field Museum from 8pm to 1am. Enjoy a night of food, dancing and mingling with young professions with a live band, silent auction and open bar. Grab tickets here.
All proceeds are donated to the Lurie Children’s Hospital. Junior council raised about $240,000 last year and $2,000,000 total over the years.
