Credit: Ron Elkman/Dan MacMedan/USA TODAY NETWORK
Photos say what words sometimes fail to.
In this case, Fifty Shades Freed actress Dakota Johnson and Coldplay singer Chris Martin never admitted to being in a relationship, but it’s pretty obvious from the photos that’s SOMETHING is going on.
The two hit a Malibu beach together and were spotted wrapping their arms around each other while taking a stroll.
Sources say, Dakota and Chris were being “flirty” on a date night over the weekend as well.
What do you think of this rumored couple? CHECK OUT THE PHOTOS HERE!
