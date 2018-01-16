Credit: Ron Elkman/Dan MacMedan/USA TODAY NETWORK

Photos say what words sometimes fail to.

In this case, Fifty Shades Freed actress Dakota Johnson and Coldplay singer Chris Martin never admitted to being in a relationship, but it’s pretty obvious from the photos that’s SOMETHING is going on.

The two hit a Malibu beach together and were spotted wrapping their arms around each other while taking a stroll.

Sources say, Dakota and Chris were being “flirty” on a date night over the weekend as well.

