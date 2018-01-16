1/1/2018 - File photo dated 15/08/14 of a doctor, as pressures on the NHS have "escalated rapidly" over the festive period with hospitals experiencing significant bed shortages, leading doctor Dr Nick Scriven, president of the Society for Acute Medicine (SAM) has warned. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

We’ve been trained to think holding our sneezes can be polite, but it may risk your health. Health specialists are saying you need to let your sneeze ALL out for safety!

Read the full article here on what major risks can occur.