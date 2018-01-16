09 December 2016 - Universal City, California - Nicole Polizzi, Snooki. Q&A For NBC's " The New Celebrity Apprentice" held at NBC Universal Lot. Photo Credit: Faye Sadou/AdMedia *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Cabs, er, Uber’s are here!

As you all know, the Jersey Shore gang is getting together for a reunion of epic proportions.

Fans were asked to cast a deciding vote on where the stars will “vacation.”

While Chicago was an option, viewers opted to see the cast back in Miami!

Chicago would have been fun but, realistically, the cast would never brave the frigid cold temps; they belong in the heat!

“WELP! We back to Miami!!!! #JesusTakeTheWheel #JSFamilyVacation,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi officially announced on Instagram.

Pauly D can be heard saying “I love Miami this time of year.” Really, who doesn’t?

We can’t wait to see what the former costars — Snooki, Pauly D, Vinny, Deena, Ronnie, and The Situation — have been up to.

Unfortunately, Sammi has opted out of joining the show, probably because she doesn’t want to see her ex-BF Ron, who is expecting a baby with his GF.

However, J Woww hopes that all the hubbub surrounding the reunion will change her mind!

What craziness do you think the cast will get into now that they are a little bit older?