By Lizzy Buczak
Jersey Shore
Cabs, er, Uber’s are here!

As you all know, the Jersey Shore gang is getting together for a reunion of epic proportions.

Fans were asked to cast a deciding vote on where the stars will “vacation.”

While Chicago was an option, viewers opted to see the cast back in Miami!

Chicago would have been fun but, realistically, the cast would never brave the frigid cold temps; they belong in the heat!

“WELP! We back to Miami!!!! #JesusTakeTheWheel #JSFamilyVacation,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi officially announced on Instagram.

Pauly D can be heard saying “I love Miami this time of year.” Really, who doesn’t?

What craziness do you think the cast will get into now that they are a little bit older?
