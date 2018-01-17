By Nikki
Filed Under:alex pall from the chainsmokers, busted cheating, caught cheating on camera, cheating scandel, instagram story, love, relationships, sex, sexy, surveillance camera, The Chainsmokers, tori woodward
April 13, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers performs at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Alex from The Chainsmokers was literally caught cheating on camera. His longtime gf Tori caught him on surveillance camera then posted the make out video on her Instagram story for all the world to see!!!

Instagram has taken it all down but Tori had this to say:

“Alex is disgusting. Men are trash. Don’t ever forget it. They’ll look you in the eyes and tell you they love you. Then destroy you without a second thought.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live