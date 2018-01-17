Filed Under:Danielle Bregoli, iggy azalea

We left a lot of things in 2017. Unfortunately, that didn’t include Danielle Bregoli aka the “cash me ousside girl.”

Bregoli is attempting to launch her rap career and taking jabs at Iggy Azalea.

It seems like Bhad Bhabie — Danielle’s rap alter ego — hasn’t been fond of those Iggy comparisons.

In her new song “Hi Bich” — featuring YBN Nahmir, Rich the Kid and Asian Doll — she can be heard saying “B***h don’t compare me to Iggy // That old hoe is washed, And I’m lit // Wouldn’t pay her to wash up my whip.”

To be perfectly honest, we don’t see much of a resemblance.

 

