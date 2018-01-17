You may want to shield your eyes Mike Wheeler!

Millie Bobby Brown — who plays Eleven on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things — has a new boyfriend.

Rumor has it she’s dating singer-songwriter, Jacob Sartorius.

It all started back in October when the 13-year-old actress posted a picture of herself and Jacob on her Insta story.

Since then, they’ve posted endearing comments on each other’s profiles and even vacationed together with Millie’s family at Disney World for New Year’s Eve!

Seriously, young love is the cutest, but they have to be careful about becoming too serious and the media’s favorite.

Our society has a slight obsession with sweetheart couples whose love began when they were super young (Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez/Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears anyone?).

You don’t want to be defined solely by your teenage relationship!