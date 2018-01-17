The 2nd annual Women’s March is this Saturday in downtown Chicago. Now, if you remember the 1st one was huge, 250,000 people showed up! Be prepared if you are going or just going to be downtown with all these people around and traffic re routed as well.
The march starts at Congress and Columbus at 9am, rally at 11am. Get all the info you need to know about it HERE.
