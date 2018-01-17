April 13, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers performs at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK
Alex Pall from The Chainsmokers is getting “Closer” with a random!
The Grammy winning DJ was caught cheating by a security cam and his girlfriend, Tori Woodward immediately says IT IS OVER.
Not only did Tori post the sneaky cheating pics on her insta-story, but she shared EVERYTHING that went down. Check it out here.
