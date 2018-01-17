By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under:alex pall, Celebrity, Cheating, Entertainment, Gossip, news, relationships, The Chainsmokers
April 13, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers performs at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Alex Pall from The Chainsmokers is getting “Closer” with a random!

The Grammy winning DJ was caught cheating by a security cam and his girlfriend, Tori Woodward immediately says IT IS OVER.

Not only did Tori post the sneaky cheating pics on her insta-story, but she shared EVERYTHING that went down. Check it out here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live