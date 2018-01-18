Mark Wahlberg arrives at the "Daddy's Home 2" Los Angeles Premiere held at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, CA on Sunday, November 5, 2017. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)
A gym owner in Miami has been busted for selling steroids! He also had no shame in naming celebrities associated in the drug ring. Will these actors speak out?
Comments
Showbiz ShellyShowbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on...More from Showbiz Shelly