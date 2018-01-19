Shonda Rhimes arrives at the Television Academy 2017 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held at the Television Academy ? Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, CA on Wednesday, November 15, 2017. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Chicago is in the news today and it’s for something truly wonderful: Kim and Kanye had a baby girl.

But before there was Chicago West — yes, they named her Chicago — there were tons of other celebrities who called the “Chi” home.

You may be surprised by some of the names you find on this list and some that won’t be surprising at all.

Still, here’s a shout-out to all our Chicagoans that are doing big things!

1.Kanye West

Obviously, this whole post was inspired by Kanye’s newborn daughter, Chicago, nickname Chi (Shy). He was born in Atlanta, Georgia but called Chicago home, which you can gather from his song “Homecoming” and many others. He attended Polaris High School in suburban Oak Lawn, Illinois, after living in Chicago. He also received an honorary doctorate from the Art Institute of Chicago.

2. Ben Savage

Ben Savage was born and raised in Chicago. He’s best known for his role of Corey Matthews from Boy Meets World and the subsequent Girl Meets World.

3. Shonda Rhimes

The Queen of Thursday night television is a Chicago native. She spent much of her childhood inventing characters and stories in her pantry to cope with being one of the only children of color in a predominantly white school in suburban Chicago.

4. Pete Wentz

Wentz was born in Wilmette, a suburb of Chicago, but spent a lot of time in the city. Wentz attended New Trier High School and North Shore Country Day School. After graduating he attended DePaul University.

5. Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper is the unofficial mayor of Chicago. No other celebrity has done more for his hometown than Chance, who has donated millions of dollars to CPS. He’s from the West Chatham neighborhood.

6. Michelle Obama

Michelle grew up in a two-story bungalow on Euclid Avenue in Chicago’s South Shore community area. Former President Barack Obama is an honorary Chicagoan as he taught constitutional law at the University of Chicago Law School and then represented the 13th District for three terms in the Illinois Senate.

7. Harrison Ford

Hans Solo, er, Ford was born at the Swedish Covenant Hospital in Chicago and graduated from Maine East High School in Park Ridge. While in Chicago he studied social sciences before going to college in Wisconsin where his love of acting began.

8. Hillary Clinton

Born in Chicago and raised in the suburb of Park Ridge, Hillary graduated from Wellesley College. She later moved to the White House to serve as First Lady and ran for President, losing out to Donald Trump.

9. Oprah

Even though Oprah wasn’t born in Chicago, she has called it home for many years. Her success began on a third-rated local Chicago talk show, which she launched to first place. It was also home to her production company HARPO Studios for a while.

10. Gina Rodriguez

The Puerto Rican actress, who plays Jane Villanueva on the hit CW show Jane the Virgin, was born in Chicago and raised in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on Chicago’s Northwest Side. She attended St. Ignatius College Prep.

11. Jonathan Sadowski

The actor who portrays Josh on Freeform’s Young & Hungry was born in Chicago to Italian-Polish parents. He still returns to the city often to catch Bears games!

12. Hugh Hefner

Hefner was born during the Prohibition era in Chicago, Illinois. He attended Sayre Elementary School and Steinmetz High School before graduating from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He later went on to get a job at Esquire and the rest, well, that’s history.

13. Cindy Crawford

Cindy was born in DeKalb, Illinois and earned an academic scholarship to study chemical engineering at Northwestern University, which she only attended for one semester. She says her suburban Chicago roots are to thank for her “girl next door” persona and for staying grounded in Hollywood.

14. Jennifer Hudson

Hudson was born part of a close-knit family and grew up in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood. She attended Dunbar Vocational High School and later went on to get her big break on American Idol. Even with her career she still hangs out in the city frequently.

15. R. Kelly

Kelly was born at Chicago Lying-in Hospital in Hyde Park. He and his siblings lived in the Ida B. Wells Homes public housing project in the Bronzeville neighborhood. He spends a lot of time in Chicago til this day.

16. Lupe Fiasco

Lupe Fiasco grew up in Harvey, Illinois and first started making music in the basement of his Westside Chicago home. His album, The Cool, is an ode to the Windy City.

17. Bill Murray

Murray was born in Evanston, Illinois and raised in Wilmette. He joined Chicago’s Second City improvisational comedy troupe to keep himself out of trouble as a kid. He later went on to kickstart his career on SNL. He’s a huge supporter and friend of the Cubs and is even opening up a restaurant in Rosemont!

18. Karlie Kloss

Karlie was born in Chicago and later moved to Missouri. She got her start in modeling in the Chicagoland area, taking on random gigs for obscure bridal magazines.

19. Keke Palmer

Palmer was born in Harvey, Illinois. Performing on a local Chicago stage as a child is what exposed her to show business.

20. Jennifer Morrison

The Once Upon a Time actress was born in Chicago and grew up in Arlington Heights. She attended South Middle School and later graduated from Prospect High School. She attended Loyola University and studied at the Steppenwolf Theatre Company before getting her big break in Hollywood.

21. Jesse Williams

The Grey’s Anatomy actor was born in Chicago and claims the time spent in the city gave him the life experiences to succeed in a creative field.

22. Common

Common was born at the Chicago Osteopathic Hospital in the Hyde Park neighborhood. He was raised in the Calumet Heights neighborhood. When he was a student at Luther High School South, he and his two friends formed a rap group called C.D.R. He attended Columbia College Chicago.

23. Twista

Twista grew up in the K-Town area of the North Lawndale neighborhood on the cities West Side and began his rapping career at 12!

25. Jenny McCarthy

McCarthy was born at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, a suburb of Chicago. She currently has a home in St. Charles.

26. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey

Both women were not born in Chicago but did kickstart their careers at Second City.

27. Gillian Anderson

The X-Files star was born in Chicag, but moved to London with her parents shortly after she was born. After high school, she returned to get her BFA from The Theater School at DePaul University

28. Vince Vaughn

Vaughn is a known Chicagoan! He grew up in Buffalo Grove before moving to Lake Forest, where he graduated from Lake Forest High School. He reps his city hard as he’s a die-hard Chicago sports fan. He still a Chicago resident with a penthouse in the Palmolive building.

29. Melissa McCarthy

The hilarious actress was born in Plainfield, a suburb of Chicago, where she grew up alongside cousin Jenny McCarthy. She graduated from St. Francis Academy in Joliet before securing her comedy film career.