Shonda Rhimes arrives at the Television Academy 2017 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held at the Television Academy ? Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, CA on Wednesday, November 15, 2017. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Chicago is in the news today and it’s for something truly wonderful: Kim and Kanye had a baby girl.

But before there was Chicago West — yes, they named her Chicago — there were tons of other celebrities who called the “Chi” home.

You may be surprised by some of the names you find on this list and some that won’t be surprising at all.

Still, here’s a shout-out to all our Chicagoans that are doing big things!

 

1.Kanye West

Obviously, this whole post was inspired by Kanye’s newborn daughter, Chicago, nickname Chi (Shy). He was born in Atlanta, Georgia but called Chicago home, which you can gather from his song “Homecoming” and many others. He attended Polaris High School in suburban Oak Lawn, Illinois, after living in Chicago. He also received an honorary doctorate from the Art Institute of Chicago.

kanye west anthony behar sipa 29 Celebrities You Didnt (Or Did) Know Call Chicago Home!

Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

 

2. Ben Savage

Ben Savage was born and raised in Chicago. He’s best known for his role of Corey Matthews from Boy Meets World and the subsequent Girl Meets World.

sipa 18382391 29 Celebrities You Didnt (Or Did) Know Call Chicago Home!

Ben Savage arrives at the 2016 Creative Arts Emmy Awards – Day 1 held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, September 10, 2016. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

 

3. Shonda Rhimes 

The Queen of Thursday night television is a Chicago native. She spent much of her childhood inventing characters and stories in her pantry to cope with being one of the only children of color in a predominantly white school in suburban Chicago.

sipa 21594517 29 Celebrities You Didnt (Or Did) Know Call Chicago Home!

Shonda Rhimes arrives at the Television Academy 2017 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held at the Television Academy ? Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, CA on Wednesday, November 15, 2017. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

 

4. Pete Wentz

Wentz was born in Wilmette, a suburb of Chicago, but spent a lot of time in the city. Wentz attended New Trier High School and North Shore Country Day School.  After graduating he attended DePaul University.

pete wentz meagan camper faye sadou sipa usa today 29 Celebrities You Didnt (Or Did) Know Call Chicago Home!

Photo: Faye Sadou / Sipa / USA Today

 

5. Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper is the unofficial mayor of Chicago. No other celebrity has done more for his hometown than Chance, who has donated millions of dollars to CPS. He’s from the West Chatham neighborhood.

chance the rapper anthony behar sipa usa today2 29 Celebrities You Didnt (Or Did) Know Call Chicago Home!

Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

 

6. Michelle Obama

Michelle grew up in a two-story bungalow on Euclid Avenue in Chicago’s South Shore community area. Former President Barack Obama is an honorary Chicagoan as he taught constitutional law at the University of Chicago Law School and then represented the 13th District for three terms in the Illinois Senate.

sipa 19310225 29 Celebrities You Didnt (Or Did) Know Call Chicago Home!

President Barack Obama (R) gives Michelle Obama a kiss as they wait for President-elect Donald Trump and wife Melania at the White House before the inauguration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Trump becomes the 45th President of the United States. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Pool *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

 

7. Harrison Ford

Hans Solo, er, Ford was born at the Swedish Covenant Hospital in Chicago and graduated from Maine East High School in Park Ridge. While in Chicago he studied social sciences before going to college in Wisconsin where his love of acting began.

sipa 21197498 29 Celebrities You Didnt (Or Did) Know Call Chicago Home!

9/21/2017 – Harrison Ford during filming of the Graham Norton Show at the London Studios, to be aired on BBC One on Friday evening. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

 

8. Hillary Clinton

Born in Chicago and raised in the suburb of Park Ridge, Hillary graduated from Wellesley College. She later moved to the White House to serve as First Lady and ran for President, losing out to Donald Trump.

usatsi 9825105 29 Celebrities You Didnt (Or Did) Know Call Chicago Home!

Jan 20, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Former president Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton arrive for the 2017 Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

 

9. Oprah

Even though Oprah wasn’t born in Chicago, she has called it home for many years. Her success began on a third-rated local Chicago talk show, which she launched to first place. It was also home to her production company HARPO Studios for a while.

usatsi 10531040 29 Celebrities You Didnt (Or Did) Know Call Chicago Home!

Jan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Oprah Winfrey poses with her award in the photo room at the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

 

10. Gina Rodriguez

The Puerto Rican actress, who plays Jane Villanueva on the hit CW show Jane the Virgin, was born in Chicago and raised in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on Chicago’s Northwest Side. She attended St. Ignatius College Prep.

usatsi 10289660 29 Celebrities You Didnt (Or Did) Know Call Chicago Home!

Sep 17, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA;
Gina Rodriguez arrives on the red carpet at the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

 

11. Jonathan Sadowski

The actor who portrays Josh on Freeform’s Young & Hungry was born in Chicago to Italian-Polish parents. He still returns to the city often to catch Bears games!

sipa 21545918 29 Celebrities You Didnt (Or Did) Know Call Chicago Home!

Jonathan Sadowski at The Los Angeles Mission Legacy Of Vision Gala held at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, CA on Thursday, November 9 , 2017. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

 

12. Hugh Hefner

Hefner was born during the Prohibition era in Chicago, Illinois. He attended Sayre Elementary School and Steinmetz High School before graduating from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He later went on to get a job at Esquire and the rest, well, that’s history.

sipa 16168573 29 Celebrities You Didnt (Or Did) Know Call Chicago Home!

10/13/2015 – File photo dated 15/11/07 of Hugh Hefner signing copies of the Playboy calendar and Playboy Cover To Cover:The 50’s DVD box set, as Playboy is to stop publishing pictures of naked women, saying easy access to such images online means they are “passe”. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

 

13. Cindy Crawford

Cindy was born in DeKalb, Illinois and earned an academic scholarship to study chemical engineering at Northwestern University, which she only attended for one semester. She says her suburban Chicago roots are to thank for her “girl next door” persona and for staying grounded in Hollywood.

 

sipa 21367765 29 Celebrities You Didnt (Or Did) Know Call Chicago Home!

16 October 2017 – Beverly Hills, California – Cindy Crawford. ELLE 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration held at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles. Photo Credit: F. Sadou/AdMedia

 

14. Jennifer Hudson

Hudson was born part of a close-knit family and grew up in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood. She attended Dunbar Vocational High School and later went on to get her big break on American Idol. Even with her career she still hangs out in the city frequently.

sipa 21923533 29 Celebrities You Didnt (Or Did) Know Call Chicago Home!

1/3/2018 – Jennifer Hudson attending the Voice UK Launch at Ham Yard Hotel, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

 

15. R. Kelly

Kelly was born at Chicago Lying-in Hospital in Hyde Park. He and his siblings lived in the Ida B. Wells Homes public housing project in the Bronzeville neighborhood. He spends a lot of time in Chicago til this day.

 

usatsi 9333316 29 Celebrities You Didnt (Or Did) Know Call Chicago Home!

May 28, 2016; Miami, FL, USA; R. Kelly performs at the American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

 

16. Lupe Fiasco

Lupe Fiasco grew up in Harvey, Illinois and first started making music in the basement of his Westside Chicago home. His album, The Cool, is an ode to the Windy City.

usatsi 8817314 29 Celebrities You Didnt (Or Did) Know Call Chicago Home!

Sep 21, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Lupe Fiasco performs during a launch party for FIFA 16 at Highline Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

 

17. Bill Murray

Murray was born in Evanston, Illinois and raised in Wilmette. He joined Chicago’s Second City improvisational comedy troupe to keep himself out of trouble as a kid. He later went on to kickstart his career on SNL. He’s a huge supporter and friend of the Cubs and is even opening up a restaurant in Rosemont!

sipa 21593898 29 Celebrities You Didnt (Or Did) Know Call Chicago Home!

Bill Murray arrives at the Television Academy 2017 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held at the Television Academy ? Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, CA on Wednesday, November 15, 2017. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

 

18. Karlie Kloss

Karlie was born in Chicago and later moved to Missouri. She got her start in modeling in the Chicagoland area, taking on random gigs for obscure bridal magazines.

sipa 21744514 29 Celebrities You Didnt (Or Did) Know Call Chicago Home!

12/4/2017 – Karlie Kloss attending the Fashion Awards 2017, in partnership with Swarovski, held at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Picture Credit Should Read: Doug Peters/ EMPICS Entertainment (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

 

19. Keke Palmer

Palmer was born in Harvey, Illinois. Performing on a local Chicago stage as a child is what exposed her to show business.

sipa 19231262 29 Celebrities You Didnt (Or Did) Know Call Chicago Home!

8 January 2017 – Los Angeles, California – Keke Palmer. InStyle & Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes After Party 2017 held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo Credit: AdMedia *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

 

20. Jennifer Morrison

The Once Upon a Time actress was born in Chicago and grew up in Arlington Heights. She attended South Middle School and later graduated from Prospect High School. She attended Loyola University and studied at the Steppenwolf Theatre Company before getting her big break in Hollywood.

sipa 20111153 29 Celebrities You Didnt (Or Did) Know Call Chicago Home!

Actress Jennifer Morrison wearing dress by Opening Ceremony attends Tribeca Gala: The Circle Premiere during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC, Manhattan (Photo by Sam Aronov/Pacific Press) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

 

 

21. Jesse Williams

The Grey’s Anatomy actor was born in Chicago and claims the time spent in the city gave him the life experiences to succeed in a creative field.

sipa 21772921 29 Celebrities You Didnt (Or Did) Know Call Chicago Home!

07 December 2017 – West Hollywood, California – Jesse Williams. 2017 GQ Men of the Year Party held at Chateau Marmont. Photo Credit: F. Sadou/AdMedia

 

 

22. Common

Common was born at the Chicago Osteopathic Hospital in the Hyde Park neighborhood. He was raised in the Calumet Heights neighborhood. When he was a student at Luther High School South, he and his two friends formed a rap group called C.D.R. He attended Columbia College Chicago.

usatsi 10529925 29 Celebrities You Didnt (Or Did) Know Call Chicago Home!

Jan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Recording artist Common arrives for the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

 

 

23. Twista

Twista grew up in the K-Town area of the North Lawndale neighborhood on the cities West Side and began his rapping career at 12!

sipa 19153517 29 Celebrities You Didnt (Or Did) Know Call Chicago Home!

Twista (Carl Terrell Mitchell) at Riverside Theater on December 22, 2016, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Photo by Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

 

25. Jenny McCarthy

McCarthy was born at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, a suburb of Chicago. She currently has a home in St. Charles.

sipa 18950036 29 Celebrities You Didnt (Or Did) Know Call Chicago Home!

20 November 2016 – Los Angeles, California – Jenny McCarthy. 2016 American Music Awards held at Microsoft Theater. Photo Credit: AdMedia *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

 

26. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey

Both women were not born in Chicago but did kickstart their careers at Second City.

usatsi 9552402 29 Celebrities You Didnt (Or Did) Know Call Chicago Home!

Sep 18, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Tina Fey and Amy Poehler present the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or A Movie during 68th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

 

27. Gillian Anderson

The X-Files star was born in Chicag,  but moved to London with her parents shortly after she was born. After high school, she returned to get her BFA from The Theater School at DePaul University

usatsi 10289927 29 Celebrities You Didnt (Or Did) Know Call Chicago Home!

Sep 17, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA;
Gillian Anderson arrives on the red carpet at the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

 

28. Vince Vaughn

Vaughn is a known Chicagoan! He grew up in Buffalo Grove before moving to Lake Forest, where he graduated from Lake Forest High School. He reps his city hard as he’s a die-hard Chicago sports fan. He still a Chicago resident with a penthouse in the Palmolive building.

usatsi 9640331 29 Celebrities You Didnt (Or Did) Know Call Chicago Home!

Oct 29, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Movie actor Vince Vaughn before game four of the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

 

29. Melissa McCarthy

The hilarious actress was born in Plainfield, a suburb of Chicago, where she grew up alongside cousin Jenny McCarthy. She graduated from St. Francis Academy in Joliet before securing her comedy film career.

sipa 19859844 29 Celebrities You Didnt (Or Did) Know Call Chicago Home!

20 March 2017 – Hollywood, California – Melissa McCarthy. “CHiPS” Los Angeles Premiere held at TCL Chinese Theatre. Photo Credit: Dylan Lujano/AdMedia *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

