By now you probably already know that Justin Timberlake is this year’s SuperBowl Halftime Show performer.

With a new album and tour in the works, Justin will undoubtedly deliver a spectacle of new material intertwined with some oldies but goodies.

Still, there’s a handful of artists he can bring up on-stage to really make this a stand-out performance.

And I don’t mean ‘wild’ as in the time he popped up during Janet Jackson’s Halftime show performance and exposed her breast to everyone watching innocently at home. (Apparently, they aren’t holding grudges over it and made up in private. Plus, he learned a valuable lesson and you can read all about it RIGHT HERE!)

So, here’s who we’d like to see at his side.

1. Jay-Z: Jay and JT have teamed up on multiple occasions, most famously for his “Suit and Tie” from the 2020 Experience and then Jay’s hit “Holy Grail.” Jay has made numerous appearances at JT’s tours, so it’s always a possibility. Plus, Jay was reportedly in talks to do the show with JT.

2. Timbaland: The legend, the creator, the hypeman. Timbo and JT go waaaay back; He’s the man responsible for some of JT’s greatest hits, including the smashing comeback “Sexy Back.” He’s also a heavy influence on Timberlake’s new album “Man of the Woods.” If he didn’t pop up on-stage at some point to throw out a few “yah’s,” I’d be shocked.

3. Pharrell: Another longtime JT friend and producer. In addition to the newest single “Supplies,” he’s behind hits like “Rock Your Body,” “Like I Love You” and “Seniorita.” Heck, he’s been around so long, he helped produce “Girlfriend” when JT was still in *NSYNC.

4. Speaking of *NSYNC: How could Justin not use this major platform to give longtime fans something they’ve always wanted? A worthy reunion of the boyband that gained him international fame! Previously, *NSYNC reunited on-stage for the 2013 VMAs, but that left much to be desired. Although, JC Chasez may have thwarted any possibility of a reunion by trying to upstage JT with his elongated, high notes at the end. Just let it go man!

5. Chris Stapleton: Justin’s entering a new phase in his life for his upcoming album “Man of the Woods.” The project is set to draw influence from his roots in Memphis, Tennessee, thus having a modern country twang to it. One of the artists on the project is none other than country star Chris Stapleton, who JT has teamed up with at the CMA Awards in 2015 and then later, during his headlining performance at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in TN. Country music doesn’t get much representation at major sporting events so it would actually be a major moment for the country world.

6. Alicia Keys: Keys goes hand in hand with Jay Z as the trio once performed together at Yankee Stadium. She’s also featured on a track on Justin’s upcoming album so it would be fitting addition.

7. And last but least likely, Britney Spears: The fact that she’s his ex-girlfriend would actually make his already anticipated performance one of the most watched events. There were rumors that Britney and Justin were working on music together and while that never came to fruition, she has expressed interest in collaborating with him. (“What It’s Like to Be Me” clearly doesn’t count!) When JT found out he responded with an “absolutely.” Furthermore, Britney revealed that she would love to headline the SuperBowl Halftime show and was even rumored to be in “secret” negotiations to secure a performance! It wouldn’t be the first time they graced the event with their presence… but at that time, NSYNC, Nelly, and Aerosmith were also involved.

BONUS: Jimmy Fallon: Alright, this is never going to happen, but JT is a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that’s airing RIGHT AFTER the Super Bowl and I hope they do a new History of Rap!

While we know Justin will rock this thing all by himself, we wouldn’t mind a surprise guest to spice things up.

Who would you love to see?