Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

Cardi B continues her world domination, this time with her sights set on the film industry.

Much like other musicians, Cardi is dabbling in movie-making.

TMZ reports that the “Bodak Yellow” singer inked her first movie deal.

Details of the project are scarce, but filming is set to begin in March.

The publication also reveals that Cardi had to reject very lucrative offers to make it work with her music schedule.

If you didn’t already know, she’s kind of dominating the Billboard charts rn.

Think Cardi would be a good actress? Her bubbly personality is definitely an asset.