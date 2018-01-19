Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today

During a surprise pop-up concert in Nashville on Wednesday, Keith Urban announced his Graffiti U Tour.

He brought up Kelsea Ballerini, who will open the North American leg of the tour, for a few songs.

And amidst all the good country was one pop song by singer Camila Cabello.

Ballerini and Urban both belted out “Never Be the Same,” including the catchy pre-chorus, “Just like nicotine, heroin, morphine, Suddenly, I’m a fiend and you’re all I need.”

Camila got wind of the performance and, understandably, freaked out.

“OH MY GOD!!!! @KeithUrban AND @KelseaBallerini THIS. IS. MAGICAL.” she wrote alongside a video of their performance.