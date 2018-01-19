1/16/2018 - File photo dated 02/09/14 of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, as the couple have welcomed their third child, a daughter, born via a surrogate. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

No, literally… THEY NAMED THEIR BABY CHICAGO!

Chicago West is in the building.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, who grew up in Chicago, revealed the name of their newborn via Kim’s app and website.

Chicago was born Monday at 12:47am, weighing 7lbs., 6 oz.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” the new mom wrote in a post titled “She’s Here!”

Chicago joins sister North West and brother Saint West, who are “thrilled” to welcome their baby sister.

Leave it up to the Kardashians to claim ownership of directions… and even cities!