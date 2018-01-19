Kim Kardashian attends the 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront at Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY, on May 15, 2017. (Photo by Anthony Behar) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

The tweets of all tweets!

Kim Kardashian West stood up for her sister Khloe by clapping back on a a headline about Lamar knowing when his relationship from officially over. Would you do this for your sis?