Sorry Christian Grey, it’s all about Liam Payne right now.
The former One Direction member made fans swoon after delivering a passionate and steamy reading of a passage from E.L. James’ ‘Grey: Fifty Shades of Grey as Told by Christian’.
Payne was so sensual in his delivery, he even made Rita Ora swoon.
RELATED: Liam Payne and Rita Ora Join Forces ‘For You’
If I’m not mistaken, all the guys in there were also hardcore blushing.
How can you not? Payne literally secured himself a role in the fourth movie, if there ever is one.
Now, come to my house and read the whole book to me, k? Thanks!
Comments
Lizzy BuczakLizzy’s passions have always included music, pop culture and Britney Spears… not necessarily in that order. Becoming a web producer for B96 is like a...More from Lizzy Buczak