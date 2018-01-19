By Lizzy Buczak
Sorry Christian Grey, it’s all about Liam Payne right now.

The former One Direction member made fans swoon after delivering a passionate and steamy reading of a passage from E.L. James’ ‘Grey: Fifty Shades of Grey as Told by Christian’.

Payne was so sensual in his delivery, he even made Rita Ora swoon.

If I’m not mistaken, all the guys in there were also hardcore blushing.

How can you not? Payne literally secured himself a role in the fourth movie, if there ever is one.

Now, come to my house and read the whole book to me, k? Thanks!

