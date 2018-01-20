Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

Congrats to our favorite ginger..Ed Sheeran. He proposed to his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn and of course she said yes!

Cherry Sheeran…it has a ring to it!

According to what he wrote on Instagram, this happened late last year and he is just now sharing the news with his fans.

Ed met Cherry in school ages ago but they only got together in 2015, spending most of 2016 travelling the world during his year off from music.

Cherry is a hockey star and helped England U21’s win the bronze medal at the 2012 European Championships.

Check out his happy Instagram about the news below: