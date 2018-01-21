Ed Sheeran announced this weekend he got engaged to his gf Cherry Seaborn. #CherrySheeran that has a ring to it! More congrats to Ed for having the most requested song in Chicago for the 5th week in a row with ‘Perfect’.
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. Let You Down – NF
19. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes
18. Lights Down Low – Max, Gnash
17. Him And I – G-Eazy, Halsey
16. Filthy – Justin Timberlake
15. No Promises – Cheat Codes, Demi Lovato
14. Let Me Go – Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso
13. Finesse – Bruno Mars, Cardi B
12. Never Be The Same – Camila Cabello
11. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5, SZA
10. End Game – Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran
9. Good Ole Days – Macklemore, Kesha
8. Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line
7. How Long – Charlie Puth
6. Havana – Camila Cabello
5. Wolves – Selena Gomez, Marshmello
4. Bad At Love – Halsey
3. Rockstar – Post Malone
2. New Rules – Dua Lipa
- Perfect – Ed Sheeran