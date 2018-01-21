Photo: Greg Williams

Ed Sheeran announced this weekend he got engaged to his gf Cherry Seaborn. #CherrySheeran that has a ring to it! More congrats to Ed for having the most requested song in Chicago for the 5th week in a row with ‘Perfect’.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Let You Down – NF

19. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

18. Lights Down Low – Max, Gnash

17. Him And I – G-Eazy, Halsey

16. Filthy – Justin Timberlake

15. No Promises – Cheat Codes, Demi Lovato

14. Let Me Go – Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso

13. Finesse – Bruno Mars, Cardi B

12. Never Be The Same – Camila Cabello

11. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5, SZA

10. End Game – Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran

9. Good Ole Days – Macklemore, Kesha

8. Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line

7. How Long – Charlie Puth

6. Havana – Camila Cabello

5. Wolves – Selena Gomez, Marshmello

4. Bad At Love – Halsey

3. Rockstar – Post Malone

2. New Rules – Dua Lipa