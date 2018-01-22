ID 54184002 © Arinahabich08 | Dreamstime.com

Nothing goes hand-in-hand with a good song quite like a great cocktail, especially when you’re celebrating! Which you’ll be doing a lot of on January 28th!

As the biggest names in music head to Madison Square Garden for the Grammy awards, we’ll be chilling at home, rooting for our faves.

If you’re throwing an award-show party, invite some friends over and offer up drinks based on your favorite “Record of the Year” nominations.

Cheers to music!

Which will you pick?

Redbone – Childish Gambino

Stay woke like Childish Gambino with the Peanut Butter Cup Martini!

What You’ll Need

2 ounces vodka

4 ounces International Delight Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Creamer

Chocolate sauce, to rim the glass

Get the full instructions HERE!

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber – Despacito

Luis Fonsi’s single was a spicy hit this summer… so obviously, we need a Spanish-style drink that’s HOT! Introducing The Spicy Maiden cocktail!

What You’ll Need

1-ounce Dancing Pines Spiced Rum

½ ounce freshly squeezed Lime Juice

1 pinch of Cinnamon

3-1/8 th inch slices Jalapeno, deseeded

th inch slices Jalapeno, 2 ounces Pineapple Juice

Garnish: Pineapple wedge and Jalapeno slice

Grab the full recipe HERE!

Jay-Z – The Story of O.J

For the New Yorker, you’ll need to try this orange juice inspired drink called “The Bronx” cocktail.

What You’ll Need

2 oz Gin

1 ⁄ 4 oz Dry vermouth

⁄ oz Dry vermouth 1 ⁄ 4 oz Sweet vermouth

⁄ oz Sweet vermouth 1 oz Fresh orange juice

1 dash Orange bitters (optional)

See the full recipe right HERE!

HUMBLE – Kendrick Lamar

To stay humble, you need some kool-aid mixed with some vodka. The drink also goes by the name “Black Cherry Lemon Drop.”

What You’ll Need

1 bottle(s) vodka

1 bottle(s) Sour Mix

Kool-Aid (6 packets of Black Cherry Kool-Aid)

Sugar

Grab the full recipe for your delicious drink HERE!

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

Your 24K Magic cocktail has to ooze 24K perfection. Liquid Gold if you will… introducing the Ginger & Prosecco Cocktail!

What You’ll Need

Prosecco or Champagne – chilled

White Cotton Candy

Ginger Beer – chilled

Ground Giner

Edible Gold Star Sprinkles

Make this dripping in gold drink with the recipe HERE!