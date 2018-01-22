Nothing goes hand-in-hand with a good song quite like a great cocktail, especially when you’re celebrating! Which you’ll be doing a lot of on January 28th!
As the biggest names in music head to Madison Square Garden for the Grammy awards, we’ll be chilling at home, rooting for our faves.
If you’re throwing an award-show party, invite some friends over and offer up drinks based on your favorite “Record of the Year” nominations.
Cheers to music!
Which will you pick?
Redbone – Childish Gambino
Stay woke like Childish Gambino with the Peanut Butter Cup Martini!
What You’ll Need
- 2 ounces vodka
- 4 ounces International Delight Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Creamer
- Chocolate sauce, to rim the glass
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber – Despacito
Luis Fonsi’s single was a spicy hit this summer… so obviously, we need a Spanish-style drink that’s HOT! Introducing The Spicy Maiden cocktail!
What You’ll Need
- 1-ounce Dancing Pines Spiced Rum
- ½ ounce freshly squeezed Lime Juice
- 1 pinch of Cinnamon
- 3-1/8 th inch slices Jalapeno, deseeded
- 2 ounces Pineapple Juice
- Garnish: Pineapple wedge and Jalapeno slice
Grab the full recipe HERE!
Jay-Z – The Story of O.J
For the New Yorker, you’ll need to try this orange juice inspired drink called “The Bronx” cocktail.
What You’ll Need
- 2 oz Gin
- 1⁄4 oz Dry vermouth
- 1⁄4 oz Sweet vermouth
- 1 oz Fresh orange juice
- 1 dash Orange bitters (optional)
See the full recipe right HERE!
HUMBLE – Kendrick Lamar
To stay humble, you need some kool-aid mixed with some vodka. The drink also goes by the name “Black Cherry Lemon Drop.”
What You’ll Need
- 1 bottle(s) vodka
- 1 bottle(s) Sour Mix
- Kool-Aid (6 packets of Black Cherry Kool-Aid)
- Sugar
Grab the full recipe for your delicious drink HERE!
24K Magic – Bruno Mars
Your 24K Magic cocktail has to ooze 24K perfection. Liquid Gold if you will… introducing the Ginger & Prosecco Cocktail!
What You’ll Need
- Prosecco or Champagne – chilled
- White Cotton Candy
- Ginger Beer – chilled
- Ground Giner
- Edible Gold Star Sprinkles
Make this dripping in gold drink with the recipe HERE!