3,500 sleep-related deaths among US babies occur each year.

Here are four tips for parents and caregivers to help baby sleep safely.

Tip #1: Place your baby on his or her back for all sleep times – naps and at night.

Tip #2: Use a firm sleep surface, such as a mattress in a safety-approved crib.

Tip #3: Keep soft objects, such as pillows and loose bedding, out of baby’s sleep area.

Tip #4: Have baby share your room…not your bed.