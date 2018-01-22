Darren Criss at the 75th Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on January 7, 2018. (Photo by Sthanlee Mirador)

Your Glee crush is officially off the market!

Darren Criss announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend, Mia Swier, this weekend in an adorable Instagram post.

Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together,” The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime actor wrote.

“And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch. We’re goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage. 🚀💍🖖” he added.

Note all the Star Trek references!

This weekend was a big one for engagement announcements with Ed Sheeran spearheading the movement by announcing his own engagement to longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.

Congrats to all the happy couples!