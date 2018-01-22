Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today
Chicago West is already rocking souvenir Windy City pieces.
No, Kim Kardashian didn’t pick these up when she was sightseeing at the John Hancock or anything; She had them custom made for her baby girl, who is named after our incredible city. OBVS.
Kim shared a photo on Instagram of a tiny gray T-shirt emblazoned with her daughter’s name written in cursive.
If she keeps this up, the little tyke will be our city’s biggest champion!
Chicago joined the Kardashian-West family via surrogate a week ago!