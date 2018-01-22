Filed Under:Chicago West, Kim Kardashian
Chicago West is already rocking souvenir Windy City pieces.

No, Kim Kardashian didn’t pick these up when she was sightseeing at the John Hancock or anything; She had them custom made for her baby girl, who is named after our incredible city. OBVS.

Kim shared a photo on Instagram of a tiny gray T-shirt emblazoned with her daughter’s name written in cursive.

👶🏽

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

If she keeps this up, the little tyke will be our city’s biggest champion!

Chicago joined the Kardashian-West family via surrogate a week ago!

 

 

