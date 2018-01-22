By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under:Celebrity, Entertainment, Gossip, Morgan Freeman, news, SAG Awards, Showbiz Shelly
Morgan Freeman at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Exposition Center on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sthanlee Mirador/Sipa USA)

You better listen when the acting God is talking!

Morgan Freeman was accepting his SAG Lifetime Achievement Award when he noticed someone right in front of him wouldn’t stop talking! He couldn’t get, call them out on live television. We hope they learned some manners ASAP.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live