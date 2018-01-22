Morgan Freeman at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Exposition Center on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sthanlee Mirador/Sipa USA)

You better listen when the acting God is talking!

Morgan Freeman was accepting his SAG Lifetime Achievement Award when he noticed someone right in front of him wouldn’t stop talking! He couldn’t get, call them out on live television. We hope they learned some manners ASAP.