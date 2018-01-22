Jan 21, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) smiles after the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is headed to the Super Bowl, again.

Last night, Brady led his team to a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, securing their third Super Bowl in the past four seasons… and his attempt at a six ring.

Brady is of only two players to win FIVE Super Bowls and the only player to win them all for one team.

While Pats fans are beyond excited for yet another chance, others are rooting for the underdogs — the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles won over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, landing their first Super Bowl appearance since they faced off against the Patriots in 2005. Can you say re-match!?

The Big Game takes place February 4 in Minnesota.

P!NK, a Philly girl herself, is beyond excited to sing the anthem.

Justin Timberlake will provide the musical entertainment at the halftime show, sans #Nipplegate.