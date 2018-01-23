This may be the greatest father-daughter dance ever.

Dan Fowlks was singing and playing the ukulele for his daughter Novie when she started busting out some adorable moves.

Related: Dave Grohl’s 8-Year-Old Daughter Plays Drums at Foo Fighters Show

The heartwarming tyke started giggling and grooving to his rendition of Bobby Darin’s “Dream Lover.”

Fowlks told Radio.com that he was feeding off of her energy because she was really getting into the song.

“My hope for the video is to shine light on those types of moments that many people have around the world,” he said. “Social media is a great tool, and I’ve found that love and positivity attract love and positivity, and that’s more of what I want to see in my life. I know other people want that too.”

Clearly, Novie is her dad’s number one fan.