Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

It was right under our noses.

Ed Sheeran may have hinted about proposing to longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn in his verse on Taylor Swift’s single “End Game.”

“This end game is the one / With four words on the tip of my tongue,” the Brit raps.

Four words = “Will you marry me.”

It’s fitting considering the single focuses on Swift’s desire to be a person’s “end game” love.

Sheeran alludes to his relationship multiple times throughout his verse, especially when he says “Knew it when I was young / We connected when we were a little bit older” and “Something was born on the Fourth of July.”

The couple has known each other since grad school, but they reconnected during Tay-Tay’s annual Independence Day party.

So really, we can thank Swift for Ed Sheeran’s End Game!

Wonder if Ed sang it to the future Mrs. Sheeran when he was proposing?