Photo: Interscope / Byron Purvis / RCA Records / Frank Micelotta / PictureGroup / PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

by Kyle McCann

Music’s Biggest Night is right around the corner, and we want to see who you think will leave the GRAMMYs a winner!

Who you got? 6LACK, Childish Gambino, Khalid, and SZA are each looking for their first GRAMMY, while The Weeknd looks to pick up his second in this category. Take our poll below and tell us who you think will take home the GRAMMY for Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sunday, January 28.