If you thought the Megyn Kelly and Jane Fonda feud was over…you’re wrong!

Jane Fonda was at the Sundance Film Festival promoting her documentary, “Jane Fonda in Five Acts,” when a reporter asked her about her spicy interview with Megyn Kelly. Fonda was still unamused about Kelly’s plastic surgery question and Kelly had a few things to say back!

