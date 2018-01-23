By Showbiz Shelly
Megyn Kelly attends the 11th Annual Stand Up for Heroes Event presented by The New York Comedy Festival and The Bob Woodruff Foundation at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Joe Russo / imageSPACE).

If you thought the Megyn Kelly and Jane Fonda feud was over…you’re wrong!

Jane Fonda was at the Sundance Film Festival promoting her documentary, “Jane Fonda in Five Acts,” when a reporter asked her about her spicy interview with Megyn Kelly. Fonda was still unamused about Kelly’s plastic surgery question and Kelly had a few things to say back!

Will these ladies ever make peace?

