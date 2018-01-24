By Tyler
Photo: Birdie Thompson / Sipa / USA Today

50 Cent made a ton of cash off Bitcoin.  Let his IG explain …

Not bad, Mr. Cent.   This is the same guy that made a kazillion dollars off Vitamin Water as a stake holder when it sold for $4 billion.  It’s also the same guy that has filed for bankruptcy since.   So, he’s either the richest, poor guy on the planet or the poorest, rich guy on the planet.

Either way, I still have no idea how Bitcoin works.

