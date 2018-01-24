Press Release: Potted Potter

Harry Potter fans are taking over Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place to see the hilarious, Potted Potter.

Potted Potter is a parody on all seven Harry Potter booked crammed into a 70 minute time frame! Showbiz Shelly chats with playwrigth and BBC Television host, Daniel Clarkson on what makes audiences member from kids to adults love this show!

Due to popular demand Potted Potter has been extended to Feb. 25, 2018. Tickets can be purchased here.