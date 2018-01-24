Photo: Scott Kirkland / Sipa / USA Today

All of THIS…is reason #12864 why Demi Lovato is just an amazing soul!

Demi Lovato says her life goal is to inspire others and use her voice for something more than singing.

Demi is upfront about her own bipolar mental health issues and wants to help others work through theirs. She is now owner and alumni of ‘CAST’, a program she turned to in her own recovery journey. CAST is hitting the road with Demi and she is offering therapy sessions with fans before each show that her tour stops in. Sign up for that HERE and see everything about CAST HERE.