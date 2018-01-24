By Nikki
Filed Under:bipolar disorder, cast on tour with demi lovato, dance music, Demi Lovato Holding 'CAST' Therapy Sessions With Fans On Tour, mental health issues, pop music, self help sessions, Sign up for a CAST therapy session with Demi Lovato HERE!, therapy sessions with demi lovato
Photo: Scott Kirkland / Sipa / USA Today

All of THIS…is reason #12864 why Demi Lovato is just an amazing soul!

Demi Lovato says her life goal is to inspire others and use her voice for something more than singing.

Demi is upfront about her own bipolar mental health issues and wants to help others work through theirs. She is now owner and alumni of ‘CAST’, a program she turned to in her own recovery journey. CAST is hitting the road with Demi and she is offering therapy sessions with fans before each show that her tour stops in. Sign up for that HERE and see everything about CAST HERE.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live