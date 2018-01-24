11/9/2017 - Harry Styles in concert (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

The name’s Harry… Harry Styles!

Since Daniel Craig announced he’s done playing the coveted role of James Bond, the franchise has been looking to fill the classic role with a worthy, attention-grabbing star.

Fans haven’t shied away from providing their input.

Some have petitioned that Idris Elba get the role, marking the first James Bond of color. Others proposed a gender switch up, casting a woman in the leading role. Jessica Bond does have a nice ring to it.

However, creators don’t seem to be too inclined to fix what isn’t broken.

Instead, the only difference they seem to be considering is to make James Bond a bit younger.

Those involved with the James Bond movies are reportedly considering Harry Styles, who made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk last year.

“Harry could do it,” Lee Smith, the editor of Spectre, told the Daily Star. “If they wanted a younger Bond then why not? He has got it.”

“Harry is really good and he can go all the way. He is an exceptional talent and a complete natural on camera,” he explained of the former One Direction crooner.

“You would have thought you were dealing with a guy with many years of experience,” he said about Harry. “You would never know that was his first film. I didn’t know who Harry was.”

No word on whether or not Harry would even be interested in signing up for the project.

His role in Dunkirk was significant but minimal; taking on an established character like 007 would require more effort, drawing him away from his solo music career for a bit.

Still, this is a casting we could definitely get behind.

I mean, just look how good Harry looks in a suit!