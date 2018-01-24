By Tyler
LOS ANGELES - AUGUST 13: Liza Koshy (L) and Logan Paul accept Choice Female Web Star and Choice Male Web Star onstage at FOX's 'Teen Choice 2017' at the Galen Center on August 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/FOX/PictureGroup) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Logan Paul has been relatively quiet since the controversy involving his video in Japan (if you missed any of that, you can get caught up here).

Today, Logan posted his first video since his apology video a couple weeks ago titled “Suicide: Be Here Tomorrow”.  It features activists, a suicide survivor and a very large donation.

 

