The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall is speaking out more than a week after his ex-girlfriend publically called him out for being a cheater.
“She deserves the best. I wish nothing but the best for her,” the DJ told TMZ when he was questioned at LAX. “She deserves a better guy than me. I’ve been miserable.”
It’s unclear whether he means he’s been miserable in the relationship or miserable as a boyfriend.
When asked what he learned from the messy and public breakup, Pall replied, “Be a better person and take care of those who love you.”
Woodward, who dated Pall for four years, took to social media to expose his cheating ways by posting surveillance footage of him making out with another woman.
“Alex is disgusting. Men are trash. Don’t ever forget it,” Woodward captioned the vids. “They’ll look in your eyes and tell you that they love you. Then destroy you without a second thought.”
In a series of Instagram posts, she also alleged that he’d been unfaithful on several other occasions.