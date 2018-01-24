April 13, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers performs at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall is speaking out more than a week after his ex-girlfriend publically called him out for being a cheater.

“She deserves the best. I wish nothing but the best for her,” the DJ told TMZ when he was questioned at LAX. “She deserves a better guy than me. I’ve been miserable.”

It’s unclear whether he means he’s been miserable in the relationship or miserable as a boyfriend.

When asked what he learned from the messy and public breakup, Pall replied, “Be a better person and take care of those who love you.”

Woodward, who dated Pall for four years, took to social media to expose his cheating ways by posting surveillance footage of him making out with another woman.

“Alex is disgusting. Men are trash. Don’t ever forget it,” Woodward captioned the vids. “They’ll look in your eyes and tell you that they love you. Then destroy you without a second thought.”

In a series of Instagram posts, she also alleged that he’d been unfaithful on several other occasions.

This is not the first time he’s … cheated on me,” she alleged in another lengthy Instagram post. “That ‘psycho bitch’ from Vegas, the ‘lame Instagram model’ caught on video and countless others he looked me in the eyes and swore on his life he never touched. Consistent outright denial faded to him explaining that because all men do it it’s not that bad and, in different words, that because he’s famous now, he has a different rulebook for decency. What’s perhaps the most amazing is that he HASN’T EVEN APOLOGIZED.”

Prior to the split, Pall and Woodward’s looked like they had a picture-perfect relationship.

The photos have yet to be deleted from Woodward’s Instagram.

Both members of the group are now single.