The American Red Cross has issued an urgent call for blood and platelet donors of all blood types to give now to help address a winter blood donation shortage.

Severe winter weather with snow storms and frigid temperatures has had a tremendous impact on blood donations this year, causing thousands of blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.

For more info, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). B96 Cares!