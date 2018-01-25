Credit: Portillo's

Are you looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your special someone?

Well, look no further than Portillo’s!

That’s right. Portillo’s is bringing back the heart-shaped version of their famous chocolate cake!

From February 9-14, you can purchase the heart-shaped cake for $14.99 online and pick it up at your closest Portillo’s location.

Heart shaped chocolate cakes are back for Valentine’s Day and are now available for pre-order for pick up or delivery February 9th-18th! Pre-order now: https://t.co/eYugAhtvOk pic.twitter.com/lh6Ig6rZPY — Portillo's (@portilloshotdog) January 26, 2018

And the best part is that 100 percent of cake proceeds up to $25,000 will go to the American Red Cross.

“Portillo’s has always valued the importance of belonging to the local community and finding ways to support charitable endeavors,” said CEO Keith Kinsey in a statement. “As a Marine, our founder Dick Portillo has supported charitable giving to support our service men and women.”

Everyone wins!

