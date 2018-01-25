25 October 2010 - Long Beach, CA - Jessica Simpson speaks during day one of Maria Shriver's 2010 Women's Conference in Long Beach, California. Photo Credit: Krista Kennell/Sipa Press//womensconferencekk.005/1010260557
A paparazzo is suing Jessica Simpson for posting a photo of herself on Instagram. The photographer claims they took the photo and Jessica has not paid for the rights of the picture!
