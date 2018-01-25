21 January 2018 - Los Angeles, California - Jermel Nakia, Alexandra Breckenridge, Mandy Moore, Logan Shroyer, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, Parker Bates, Hannah Zeile, Faithe Herman, Eris Baker, Lonnie Chavis, Sterling K. Brown, Niles Fitch, John Huertas and Justin Hartley of 'This Is Us'. 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium. Photo Credit: Retna/AdMedia

SPOILER ALERT!

In TV Show, “This Is Us,” a crock-pot causes chaos in Jack Pearson’s story line. After this episode aired, many crock-pot owners became concerned!

Later, a spokesman from Crock-Post released this statement:

“Crock-Pot understands the concerns brought up by last night’s episode of ‘This Is Us,’ and we too are heartbroken by the latest development in Jack’s storyline. However, it is important that our consumers understand and have confidence that all Crock-Pot slow cookers exceed all internal testing protocols and all applicable industry safety standards and regulations as verified by independent third-party testing labs. For nearly 50 years with over 100 million Crock-Pots sold, we have never received any consumer complaints similar to the fictional events portrayed in last night’s episode. In fact, the safety and design of our product renders this type of event nearly impossible.”

We’re glad to say, it is safe to continue to use your Crock-Pots!