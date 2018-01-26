Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

Camila Cabello’s first commercial with L’Oreal is finally here and it is equal parts fabulous and inspiring.

In the clip, Camila walks on-stage and practices some dance moves as the voiceover says, “When they say you’re not ready. That you’ll never make it on your own. That’s the time to really shine.”

I don’t think she’s talking about her long, brunette locks anymore you guys. It seems like the statement actually embodies her transition from girl group to solo star.

Camila is promoting the brand’s Elvive Comeback hair care line so the comeback theme is fitting, but Camila also revealed that it is personal.

“To me, comeback means going through a struggle or low point and having the courage and bravery to fight harder and coming back stronger than ever,” she says.

“When I decided to go out as a solo artist, there were a lot of people who questioned my decision,” she adds. “They didn’t think I was ready or didn’t think that I would make it.”

All I have to say is “get it, girl!”