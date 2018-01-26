Showbiz Shelly chats with author Daniel Chidiac on his book, “Who Says You Can’t? You Do.”

In the book, Chidiac highlights seven steps to success. These steps are:

Self-Discovery : Learning how to form a lasting understanding of yourself to be able to enhance your ability to create change in an instant

Energy : How to properly harness the vast energy within yourself by identifying the activities that enrich your life and ditching the ones that don't

The System of Achievement : a step-by-step process on how to overcome any challenge in business, help you find what you are passionate about, and create the clarity and emotional charge that is needed to succeed.

Steer Your Relationships: Harness the tools to start attracting the right people to your life by taking stock and control of the relationships around you

Create a Healthy Physical Existence: "Without a healthy body, your life is not successful, period."

Awaken Your Mind, Unchain Your Heart: Learn to analyze how your actions not just affect your own life but the world at large

Find Fulfillment: Figure out what makes you truly happy and start knocking down the social myth that has influenced your heart to believe that happiness is synthetic.

Accomplishing your dreams ARE possible!